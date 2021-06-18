Shopify Inc (SHOP): Price Now Near $1459.23; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SHOP

At the moment, SHOP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-6.99 (-0.48%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

SHOP ranks 5th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

SHOP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SHOP’s price is up $9.34 (0.64%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as SHOP has now gone up 9 of the past 10 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Shopify Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.