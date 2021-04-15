Shopify Inc (SHOP): Price Up $17.28 (1.46)% Over Past Day, Down $-1.82 (-0.15)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SHOP

At the moment, SHOP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.82 (-0.15%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on SHOP; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SHOP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SHOP’s price is up $17.28 (1.46%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on SHOP; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Shopify Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For SHOP News Traders

Investors and traders in SHOP may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Shopify loses some key execs amid growth push

Shopify ([[SHOP]] -2.9%) co-founder and CEO Tobi Lütke told employees in a memo earlier today that Chief Talent Officer Brittany Forsyth, Chief Legal Officer Joe Frasca and Chief Technology Officer Jean-Michel Lemieux are all three expected to leave the company in June. Forsyth was Shopify’s 22nd employee and Frasca and…

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market