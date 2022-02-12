Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) and Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Head to Head Survey

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) and Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.3% of Shopify shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Bottomline Technologies (de) shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Bottomline Technologies (de) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shopify and Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify $2.93 billion 36.37 $319.51 million $26.83 31.83 Bottomline Technologies (de) $471.40 million 5.43 -$16.29 million ($0.50) -113.36

Shopify has higher revenue and earnings than Bottomline Technologies (de). Bottomline Technologies (de) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shopify, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Shopify and Bottomline Technologies (de), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify 0 13 20 0 2.61 Bottomline Technologies (de) 1 7 0 0 1.88

Shopify currently has a consensus price target of $1,501.96, suggesting a potential upside of 75.87%. Bottomline Technologies (de) has a consensus price target of $54.17, suggesting a potential downside of 4.43%. Given Shopify’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Shopify is more favorable than Bottomline Technologies (de).

Profitability

This table compares Shopify and Bottomline Technologies (de)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify 81.00% 5.63% 4.73% Bottomline Technologies (de) -4.47% 0.81% 0.45%

Risk and Volatility

Shopify has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bottomline Technologies (de) has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shopify beats Bottomline Technologies (de) on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc. operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting. It focuses on merchant and subscription solutions. The company was founded by Tobias Albin Lütke, Daniel Weinand, and Scott Lake on September 28, 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management. The Banking Solutions segment offers solutions that are specifically designed for banking and financial institution customers. The Payments and Transactional Documents segment supplies software products that provide a range of financial business process management solutions including making and collecting payments, sending and receiving invoices, and generating and storing business documents. The Other segment consists healthcare and cyber fraud and risk management solutions. The company was founded by Daniel M. McGurl and James L. Loomis in May 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, NH.