Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Shopify traded as low as $720.00 and last traded at $746.85, with a volume of 9917194 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $889.50.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $876.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,270.00 to $937.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Shopify from $978.00 to $882.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,165.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 533.3% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,107.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,357.73. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

