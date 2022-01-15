Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Lowered to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital downgraded Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Shopify from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $1,770.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,621.23.

SHOP stock opened at $1,102.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,424.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,459.44. Shopify has a 1-year low of $1,005.14 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Shopify by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 192,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,389,000 after buying an additional 80,352 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Shopify by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?