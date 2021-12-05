Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1,598.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shopify is benefiting from e-commerce boom induced growth in the merchant base. Robust uptick in Shopify Shipping, Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital is driving the top line as reflected by the second quarter results. The company has been focused on winning merchants on a regular basis, based on product offerings including Shop Pay and Shop Pay Installments, as well as features like end-to-end order tracking. Solid adoption of new merchant-friendly applications holds promise. Partnerships with Facebook and Google are expected to expand merchant base. Also, initiatives aimed at international expansion are noteworthy. However, higher investments on product development and fulfillment platform amid stiff competition in the e-commerce space are likely to limit margin expansion in the near term. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHOP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Shopify from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,639.41.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,410.00 on Wednesday. Shopify has a 52 week low of $1,005.14 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,480.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,457.03.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,279,730,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,348,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,892,640,000 after purchasing an additional 78,123 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Shopify by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 1.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,032,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,755,148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Shopify by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,422,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,928,520,000 after purchasing an additional 126,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

