Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.96. Shore Bancshares shares last traded at $20.74, with a volume of 25,838 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $410.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 8.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Shore Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,612,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shore Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,240,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shore Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,904,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 1,293.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 150,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 19.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after acquiring an additional 90,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

About Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?

