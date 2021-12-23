Shore Capital Reaffirms Coverage Pending Rating for Palace Capital (LON:PCA)

Shore Capital reissued their coverage pending rating on shares of Palace Capital (LON:PCA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of Palace Capital stock opened at GBX 257 ($3.40) on Monday. Palace Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 189 ($2.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 290 ($3.83). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 255.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 255.13. The firm has a market cap of £118.96 million and a P/E ratio of 12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Palace Capital’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

About Palace Capital

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?

