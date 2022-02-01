Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Serinus Energy (LON:SENX)

Serinus Energy (LON:SENX)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

LON SENX opened at GBX 1.63 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £18.53 million and a PE ratio of 4.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Serinus Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 4.30 ($0.06).

About Serinus Energy

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

