Short Interest in Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Increases By 115.1%

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 115.1% from the October 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AFLYY stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.96. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.55. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $6.88.

AFLYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Grupo Santander began coverage on Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a €4.50 ($5.11) price objective on the stock. HSBC downgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

