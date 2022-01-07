Short Interest in Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Drops By 41.4%

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the November 30th total of 16,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 82,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKU. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Akumin by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after buying an additional 446,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Akumin by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Akumin by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Akumin by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKU opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $147.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of -2.10. Akumin has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.41. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akumin will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AKU. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

