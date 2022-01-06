Short Interest in Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Declines By 71.4%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the November 30th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATBPF shares. Leede Jones Gab cut shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, cut shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antibe Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

OTCMKTS:ATBPF opened at $0.57 on Thursday. Antibe Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.28.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Antibe Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 244.59% and a negative return on equity of 52.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

