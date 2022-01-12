Short Interest in Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Decreases By 16.2%

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,100 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the November 30th total of 207,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASHTF opened at $77.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.32. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $48.76 and a one year high of $87.50.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

Read More: What are no-load funds?

