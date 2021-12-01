Short Interest in Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Decreases By 40.0%

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of ATVDY opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $4.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33.

About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación

ATRESMEDIA Corp. de Medios de Comunicación SA engages in the provision of broadcast media services. It operates through the following segments: Audio Visual and Radio,. The company was founded on June 7, 1988 and is headquartered in San Sebastián de los Reyes, Spain.

