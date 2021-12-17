Short Interest in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Declines By 35.7%

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the November 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 124,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 21.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,201,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,796,000 after purchasing an additional 573,983 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at $32,600,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at $18,144,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at $17,197,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at $12,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

BMEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biomea Fusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biomea Fusion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of BMEA opened at $7.64 on Friday. Biomea Fusion has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.09.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Biomea Fusion will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

