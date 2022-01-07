Short Interest in Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Expands By 33.3%

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WILYY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Demant A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Demant A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

OTCMKTS WILYY opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Demant A/S has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $26.49.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

