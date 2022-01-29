Short Interest in Enphys Acquisition Corp (NYSE:NFYS) Rises By 4,500.0%

Enphys Acquisition Corp (NYSE:NFYS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 4,500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE NFYS opened at $9.60 on Friday. Enphys Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Enphys Acquisition Company Profile

Enphys Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Enphys Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

