Short Interest in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Decreases By 16.6%

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 799,300 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the November 30th total of 958,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 614,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 268.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the second quarter worth about $85,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the third quarter worth about $92,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the third quarter worth about $123,000. 4.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GROY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Royalty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price target on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Gold Royalty stock opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. Gold Royalty has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $7.08.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

