Short Interest in Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Declines By 17.6%

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,788,300 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the January 15th total of 2,169,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMBXF opened at $4.84 on Friday. Grupo México has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38.

About Grupo México

Grupo México SAB. de C.V. engages in the provision of copper business. The firm’s activities include mining, exploration, exploitation and freight railroad service and infrastructure development. It operates through the following divisions: Mining, Transportation, Infrastructure and Corporate. The Mining division includes copper extraction, copper smelting and refining operations, copper production, with byproducts of molybdenum, silver and other materials, mainly in Peru and the USA.

