Short Interest in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Declines By 36.2%

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the November 15th total of 122,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RING. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $715,000. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 565,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 49,634 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 369.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $838,000.

NASDAQ RING traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.83. 84,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,491. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $33.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.331 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31.

