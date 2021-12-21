Short Interest in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Grows By 23.7%

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the November 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGYR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 342.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 45.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp during the third quarter worth $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp during the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 22.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 28,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MGYR opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Magyar Bancorp has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $15.05.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 10.26%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits; the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans; and the provision of other financial services.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis