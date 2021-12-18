Short Interest in Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Declines By 33.9%

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the November 15th total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of QK stock remained flat at $$0.45 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 82,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,724. Q&K International Group has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $4.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Q&K International Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 189,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q&K International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Q&K International Group by 253.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q&K International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Q&K International Group Company Profile

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

