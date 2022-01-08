Short Interest in The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Decreases By 43.0%

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,400 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the November 30th total of 518,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 914,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAR. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in The Glimpse Group during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the third quarter valued at $109,000.

VRAR stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The Glimpse Group has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.93 and a quick ratio of 11.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs.

