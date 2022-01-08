Short Interest in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Drops By 44.5%

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decrease of 44.5% from the November 30th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of WAFU opened at $3.57 on Friday. Wah Fu Education Group has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAFU. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Wah Fu Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wah Fu Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Wah Fu Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wah Fu Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 1.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wah Fu Education Group Company Profile

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online exam preparation services and related technology solutions, and production of online training course materials. It operates through the Online Education Cloud Service (B2B2C) and Online Training Service (B2C). The B2B2C segment comprises online education platforms to institutions, such as universities, training institutions, and online course development service companies.

