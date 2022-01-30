Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Increases By 427.5%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,200 shares, an increase of 427.5% from the December 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

EAD opened at $8.25 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0609 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 6.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 128,726 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 16.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 353,883 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 50,790 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 13.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 4.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 965,052 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 40,396 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

