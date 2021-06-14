Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (SBSW): Price Down $-0.02 (-0.08)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.07 (-0.41)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SBSW

At the time of this writing, SBSW (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.07 (-0.41%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that SBSW has seen 2 straight down hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SBSW ranks 32nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Precious Metals stocks.

SBSW’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SBSW’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.08%) from the day prior. SBSW has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. Of note is that the 20 and 50 day changed directions on SBSW; they are now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows SBSW’s price action over the past 90 days.