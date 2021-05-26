Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (SBSW): Price Down $-0.05 (-0.31)% Over Past Day, Up $0.07 (0.39)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SBSW

At the time of this writing, SBSW (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.07 (0.39%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

SBSW ranks 39th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Precious Metals stocks.

SBSW’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SBSW’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.31%) from the day prior. SBSW has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows SBSW’s price action over the past 90 days.