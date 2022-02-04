Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sientra presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.40.

NASDAQ SIEN opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Sientra has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $152.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sientra will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sientra news, Chairman Hove Caroline F. Van sold 6,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $34,513.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Menezes sold 78,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $445,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sientra by 181.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 3,231.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 45,920.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

