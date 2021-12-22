Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.18 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in PPL by 0.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in PPL by 13.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in PPL by 19.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the third quarter valued at about $911,000. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in PPL by 0.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 166,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

NYSE:PPL opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average is $28.77. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently -97.08%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).