Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 2,098 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 48.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Hershey by 17.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 146,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,460,000 after purchasing an additional 19,295 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after buying an additional 22,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $26,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $903,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,763 shares of company stock worth $5,847,914. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSY stock opened at $187.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $192.66.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

