Signaturefd LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the third quarter valued at $545,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Cognyte Software by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 151,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 41,645 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,639,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Cognyte Software by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 756,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $14.94 on Friday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.95 million and a P/E ratio of 498.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Cognyte Software had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

