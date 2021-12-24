Signaturefd LLC Takes Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,528,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,167,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $19,731,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $18,086,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $18,017,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $25.91 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $27.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.17.

