Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PHPPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Friday, October 1st. Cheuvreux raised shares of Signify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PHPPY opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05. Signify has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $35.70.

Signify Company Profile

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Lamps, LED (Light-Emitting Diode), Professional and Home. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

