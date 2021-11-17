Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN): Price Now Near $42.83; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SLGN

At the time of this writing, SLGN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.33 (-0.76%) from the hour prior. SLGN has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Shipping Containers stocks, SLGN ranks 4th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SLGN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SLGN’s price is down $-0.33 (-0.76%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as SLGN has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows SLGN’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SLGN: Daily RSI Analysis SLGN’s RSI now stands at 70.2703.

SLGN and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

