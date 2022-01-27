Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Silgan stock opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silgan stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 108.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SLGN. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

