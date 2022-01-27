Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Issues Earnings Results

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Silgan has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silgan stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 108.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLGN. Loop Capital began coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Raymond James began coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

