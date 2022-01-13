Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB): Price Up $3.7 (1.95)% Over Past Day, Up $3.7 (1.95)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SLAB

Currently, SLAB (Get Ratings)’s price is up $3.7 (1.95%) from the hour prior. SLAB has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Electronic Equipment stocks, SLAB ranks 9th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SLAB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SLAB’s price is up $3.7 (1.95%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that SLAB has seen 3 straight up days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Silicon Laboratories Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SLAB: Daily RSI Analysis For SLAB, its RSI is now at 100.

SLAB and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

