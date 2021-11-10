Silicon Motion Technology CORP (SIMO): Price Now Near $69.44; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SIMO

Currently, SIMO (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.16 (-0.23%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as SIMO has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SIMO ranks 80th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Electronic Equipment stocks.

SIMO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SIMO’s price is down $-0.29 (-0.42%) from the day prior. SIMO has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows SIMO’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SIMO: Daily RSI Analysis SIMO’s RSI now stands at 0.

SIMO and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

