Silicon Motion Technology CORP (SIMO): Price Now Near $70.83; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SIMO

Currently, SIMO (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.11 (-0.16%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on SIMO; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

SIMO ranks 70th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Electronic Equipment stocks.

SIMO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SIMO’s price is up $0.09 (0.12%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Silicon Motion Technology CORP’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SIMO: Daily RSI Analysis SIMO’s RSI now stands at 3.7199.

Note: SIMO and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with SIMO rising at a faster rate than RSI.

For SIMO News Traders

Investors and traders in SIMO may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Silicon Motion (SIMO) Now

Silicon Motion (SIMO) is well positioned to outperform the market, as it exhibits above-average growth in financials.

