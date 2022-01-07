Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBTX. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Silverback Therapeutics from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ SBTX opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73. Silverback Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $63.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBTX. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

