Simon Property Group Inc (SPG): Price Down $-3.31 (-2.74)% Over Past Day, Down $-1.5 (-1.27)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SPG

Currently, SPG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.5 (-1.27%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as SPG has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

SPG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SPG’s price is down $-3.31 (-2.74%) from the day prior. SPG has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows SPG’s price action over the past 90 days.

For SPG News Traders

Investors and traders in SPG may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Simon Property Flashes Improved Relative Strength As Malls Reopen

Simon Property shows improving price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market