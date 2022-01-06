Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.13.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 16,424 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $583,380.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 118,570 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $4,716,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 441,999 shares of company stock valued at $17,384,845. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 521.9% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 436,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after acquiring an additional 366,083 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 46.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,577,000 after acquiring an additional 254,675 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 165.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 338,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 211,002 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at about $6,587,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

