Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD): Price Now Near $109; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SSD

500 – Internal server error This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20, 200 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SSD ranks 41st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Construction Materials stocks.

SSD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SSD’s price is down $-0.69 (-0.63%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that SSD has seen 3 straight down days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows SSD’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SSD: Daily RSI Analysis For SSD, its RSI is now at 0.

SSD and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market