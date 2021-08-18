Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd (SHI): Price Now Near $20.93; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SHI

At the moment, SHI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.05%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that SHI has seen 2 straight down hours. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on SHI; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Chemicals stocks, SHI ranks 48th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SHI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SHI’s price is up $0.06 (0.29%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SHI: Daily RSI Analysis SHI’s RSI now stands at 35.7143.

SHI and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

