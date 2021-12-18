Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 679,900 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the November 15th total of 967,300 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,365. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $99.93 million and a PE ratio of -1.96.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 136.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 39,471 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 298.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 391,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 293,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SIOX shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, October 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Sio Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sio Gene Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

