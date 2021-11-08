Sio Gene Therapies Inc (SIOX): Price Down $-0.03 (-1.5)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.03 (-1.5)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SIOX

Currently, SIOX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.03 (-1.5%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as SIOX has now gone down 8 of the past 10 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SIOX ranks 189th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

SIOX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SIOX’s price is down $-0.03 (-1.5%) from the day prior. SIOX has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows SIOX’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SIOX: Daily RSI Analysis For SIOX, its RSI is now at 0.

SIOX and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market