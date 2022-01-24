Sio Gene Therapies Inc (SIOX): Price Now Near $1.1; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SIOX

At the moment, SIOX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $0 (0%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as SIOX has now gone down 5 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, SIOX ranks 85th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SIOX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SIOX’s price is down $-0.04 (-3.48%) from the day prior. SIOX has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Sio Gene Therapies Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SIOX: Daily RSI Analysis For SIOX, its RSI is now at 0.

SIOX and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error