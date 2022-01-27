Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 825 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital cut their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.59.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $51.69 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $210.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

