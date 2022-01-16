SITE Centers (NYSEARCA:SITC) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSEARCA:SITC) were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.78 and last traded at $16.01. Approximately 1,035,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,197,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82.

SITE Centers Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

