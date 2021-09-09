SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE): Price Now Near $205.03; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SITE

At the moment, SITE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.47 (0.72%) from the hour prior. SITE has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on SITE; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Agriculture stocks, SITE ranks 1st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SITE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SITE’s price is up $2.14 (1.06%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that SITE has seen 2 straight up days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows SITE’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SITE: Daily RSI Analysis For SITE, its RSI is now at 76.8443.

Note: SITE and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with SITE rising at a faster rate than RSI.

